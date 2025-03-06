AdventHealth's 10 executive moves in 2025

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has made several leadership appointments in 2025, including hospital CEOs and a new systemwide C-suite role.

Here are the 10 AdventHealth executive moves Becker's has reported on since Jan. 6:

1. Kandy Medlen, MSN, RN, was appointed vice president and chief nursing officer at AdventHealth Minneola (Fla.).

2. David Torres was named vice president and CFO of AdventHealth Celebration (Fla.).

3. Robert Jepson was named COO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.), effective March 10.

4. Isaac Sendros, president and CEO of AdventHealth Redmond in Rome, Ga., will also serve as president and CEO of AdventHealth Georgia.

5. Khelsea Bauer was appointed president and CEO of AdventHealth DeLand (Fla.).

6. Rodney Allen II was named vice president and CFO of AdventHealth Lenexa (Kan.) City Center.

7. Teresa Noland, RN, BSN, was named vice president and chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Lenexa (Kan.) City Center.

8. Eric Lunde was appointed president and CEO of AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City, Fla.

9. Michael Ciurea was named administrator of AdventHealth Murray in Chatsworth, Ga.

10. Rob Purinton was appointed AdventHealth's inaugural chief AI officer.