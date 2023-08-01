AdventHealth Sebring names chief medical officer

AdventHealth Sebring in Florida has appointed Victoria Selley, DO, MSN, as chief medical officer, effective Sept. 5.

Dr. Shelley has served as AdventHealth Sebring's emergency department medical director for the past four years. She is also the vice chief of staff and chair of the organization's utilization review committee, according to an Aug. 1 news release.

Prior to joining AdventHealth, Dr. Shelley served as medical director of emergency medicine physicians at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, N.C.

AdventHealth Sebring comprises three hospital campuses in Sebring, Lake Placid and Wauchula, Fla.