9 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following executive moves made by women have been reported since Dec. 9:

Katrina Armstrong, MD, was appointed CEO of Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City.

Anne Baum was named president of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital in Allentown, Pa.

Marcelle Davis, DSL, was named vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at VCU Health System in Richmond, Va.

Anne Donovan was appointed president and general manager of the health language business at Waltham, Mass.-based Wolters Kluwer Health.

Laura Iavicoli, MD, was named deputy CMO for NYC Health + Hospitals' Elmhurst facility.

Brandi Lunneborg was named president of Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Minn.

Rachael McKinney was named CEO for Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif.

Jill Owens, MD, was appointed CMO and vice president of quality at Upper Allegheny Health System's Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.

Kim Brown Sims, RN, was named chief nursing officer for Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center in San Francisco.