7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since April 21:

1. Nick Arledge was named CEO of Carlsbad (N.M.) Medical Center.

2. Michael Fisher is retiring as president and CEO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

3. Julian "Jay" Hinesley was named CEO of Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina Health's Florence division.

4. Shubhada Jagasia, MD, was named president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital's Midtown and West campuses, both in Nashville, Tenn.

5. Brett McClung is resigning as president and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health.

6. Holly McCormack, MSN, was named CEO of Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H.

7. Anthony Sudduth resigned as CEO of Cortez, Colo.-based Southwest Health System.

