7 executive exits in 8 days

Becker's reported seven hospital and health system executive departures since Jan. 16:

1. Garrett Allen is leaving his role as executive director of physician integration and strategy at St. Louis-based BJC Healthcare. He has accepted a new role as senior vice president of business development for Overland Park, Kan.-based HCA Midwest Health.

2. David Neal is out as chief executive of Arcata, Calif.-based Mad River Community Hospital. A hospital spokesperson told Becker's they could not comment further on "personnel-related decisions."

3. Monica Smith, MSN, RN, has resigned as the COO of Columbia, Mo.-based Boone Health to accept a new position at an unspecified St.Louis-based system. It is the second recent change to Boone Health's C-suite, as the system named a new CEO in November.

4. Ric Magnuson, CFO of Minneapolis-based Allina Health, will depart in April after 25 years of cumulative service to the health system.

5. Gurvinder Kaur, MD, has left her role as vice president and chief medical officer of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health's Central Valley Network. She accepted a new position as president and market leader of Fresno, Calif.-based Saint Agnes Medical Center.

6. Tony Rinaldi retired as executive vice president at Great Barrington, Mass.-based Fairview Hospital.

7. Anthony Boutin, MD, was ousted as president and CEO of East Meadow, N.Y.-based Nassau University Medical Center. His term expired in October and "was not renewed as part of several leadership changes that are being made in furtherance of a comprehensive reform plan for the hospital's financial management and operations currently underway," according to a hospital spokesperson. NUMC is now searching for a new CEO, chief medical officer and chief nursing officer.