6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since July 21:

1. Brenda Bartholomew was promoted to CEO of Gunnison (Utah) Valley Hospital.

2. Leslie Davis will succeed Jeffrey Romoff as president and CEO of Pittsburgh-based UPMC.

3. K.C. DeBoer is resigning as CEO of Watertown, S.D.-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System.

4. Steven Salyer was appointed CEO of Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital.

5. Will Wagnon resigned as CEO of St. John's Health in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

6. Kevin Yingling, MD, was chosen as CEO of Huntington, W. Va.-based Mountain Health Network and president of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.