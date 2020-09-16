6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported in the last week. The executives are listed alphabetically.

1. Haywood Regional Medical Center in Clyde, N.C., named Greg Caples CEO.

2. Appalachian Regional Healthcare tapped Katherine Carter as community CEO of Morgan County ARH Hospital in West Liberty, Ky.

3. Sandra Fenwick plans to retire as CEO of Boston Children's Hospital, effective in March.

4. Nab Kundu was named CEO of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital in Dublin, Ohio, which is slated to open in 2021, Nobis Rehabilitation Partners announced on LinkedIn.

5. Joseph Pepe, MD, president and CEO of Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., is retiring in June 2021.

6. Tracie Watkins was selected as CEO of Shannon Health and Encompass Health's inpatient rehabilitation hospital, slated to open in 2021 in San Angelo, Texas.

