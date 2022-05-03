6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since April 26:

1. Scott Wester was named president and CEO of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

2. Wright Lassiter III is leaving his role as president and CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health to lead Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, effective Aug. 1.

3. Dan Slipkovich accelerated his retirement and stepped down as CEO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health. Stuart McLean was named interim CEO, effective May 2.

4. Ryan Lee was named CEO of Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, S.C.

5. Dean French, MD, is leaving his role as CEO of Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., to become chief medical officer of Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth.



6. Tina Comissiong was named CEO of Schneider Regional Medical Center in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.