CEO named for South Carolina hospital

Ryan Lee was named CEO of Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, S.C. 

Mr. Lee returned to Coastal Carolina April 4 after serving at the hospital in one of his first healthcare leadership roles nearly 10 years ago, according to an April 3 news release.

Previously, Mr. Lee was Coastal Carolina's director of physician services. He also served as the hospital's associate administrator before serving as COO of Boca Raton, Fla.-based West Boca Medical Center, a sister facility, according to the release.

Additionally, Mr. Lee was COO of LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, Va.

Coastal Carolina is part of Hilton Head Island, S.C.-based Hilton Head Regional Healthcare.

