6 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Six recent chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since Aug. 4:

HCA Florida Palms West Hospital has named Cheryl Wild, MSN, as chief nursing officer. She is the former CNO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health, The Town-Crier reported Aug. 12.

Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital appointed Jessica Winkler as its new chief nursing officer, The Sonoma Index Tribune reported Aug. 11.

Monroe, Ga.-based Piedmont Walton Hospital has named emergency medicine physician Steven Durocher, MD, chief medical officer. He is the acting chief of staff at the hospital.

Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Medical Center appointed Melissa McHugh Short, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer, the hospital shared in an email with Becker's Aug. 8. Her appointment is effective immediately.

Derek Zhorne, MD, has been selected as the first associate chief medical officer for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, according to an Aug. 4 memo from the health system's CMO.

Christine Frost, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer at Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, the same hospital where she began her career as a nurse, according to an Aug. 3 news release.