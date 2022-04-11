5 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Five hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since March 22 by Becker's.

1. Orlando (Fla.) Health named Leslie Flake, BSN, as CFO.

2. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health promoted Chris Harrison to CFO.

3. JoAnn Kunkel was made CFO of New Orleans-based LCMC Health.

4. San Diego-based Scripps Health named Brett Tande as its corporate senior vice president and CFO.

5. Jodi Howe will step down as CFO for Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y., and St. James Hospital in Hornell, N.Y. She will leave the position April 25 to pursue an opportunity at Alfred (N.Y.) University.