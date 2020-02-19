5 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system CEO moves in the last week.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. Jimm Bunch, president and CEO of AdventHealth Hendersonville (N.C.), will retire at the end of March.

2. Gove County Medical Center in Quinter, Kan., named David Caudill CEO.

3. Joe Harrington is retiring as CEO of Healdsburg (Calif.) District Hospital.

4. Tom Siemers, CEO of Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport, N.C., is leaving his executive role, effective Feb. 28.

5. Jeff Taylor was named CEO of Summerville Medical Center in South Carolina.

