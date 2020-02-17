Summerville Medical Center names Jeff Taylor CEO

Jeff Taylor has been named CEO of Summerville Medical Center in South Carolina.

Mr. Taylor is a nine-year veteran of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, most recently serving as COO of the for-profit hospital operator's Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan.

Before joining Menorah Medical Center, he was COO of Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center.

Summerville Medical Center is part of Charleston, S.C.-based Trident Health system, which also is part of HCA. The a 124-bed, acute care hospital has recently invested more than $100 million into facility and services expansion. This includes a $24 million emergency room expansion and a new freestanding ER near Nexton in Berkeley County, both expected to be complete this year.

More articles on executive moves:

9 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Iowa hospital taps Dr. Kyle Ulveling as CMO

Intermountain Healthcare executive Terri Kane to retire

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.