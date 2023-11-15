5 recent exec moves at Kaiser Permanente

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has made multiple changes to its regional executive ranks as of late.

Here are five leadership additions at the system since September:

1. Israel Rocha was named president of Kaiser Permanente's Mid-Atlantic states region. He joins the system from Chicago-based Cook County Health, the nation's third-largest public health system, where he served as CEO.

2. Eric Henry was selected as senior vice president and area manager of the Kaiser Permanente Greater San Jose Service Area. Previously, he was senior vice president of system professional and support services at Novant Health in Charlotte, N.C.

3. John Bry was named CFO of Kaiser Permanente's Washington market. He previously served as CFO of UnitedHealth Group's California and Pacific Northwest markets.

4. Pam Galley, RN, was appointed senior vice president and area manager of the Kaiser Permanente Diablo service area. Prior to assuming this role, she served as vice president of continuum care for the system's Northern California and Mid-Atlantic regions.



5. Michelle Gaskill-Hames, BSN, was appointed regional president of Kaiser Permanente for Southern California and Hawaii. She began serving in the role on an interim basis in April, and was promoted to the permanent presidency in September.