5 recent CMO moves

Five CMO moves Becker's has covered since Feb. 17:

Jonathan Sternlieb, MD, has been appointed chief medical officer of Jefferson Lansdale (Pa.) Hospital and associate CMO of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Mercy Health Saint Mary's, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, has chosen Brandon Francis, MD, to serve as chief medical officer, effective mid-May.

St. Louis-based Christian Hospital, part of BJC HealthCare, has named Pooja Vyas, DO, vice president and chief medical officer.

Philip Stahel, MD, will serve as Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health's CMO beginning in April.

Dignity Health-Community Hospital of San Bernardino (Calif.) has appointed Ruby Skinner, MD, as chief medical officer.