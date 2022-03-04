Pennsylvania hospital selects new CMO

Jonathan Sternlieb, MD, has been appointed chief medical officer of Jefferson Lansdale (Pa.) Hospital and associate CMO of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Since 2014, Dr. Sternlieb has served as associate chief medical information officer for Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.

"Dr. Sternlieb brings medical acumen, vast institutional knowledge, technical savviness and a thoughtful and keen intellect to his new position," Gerard Cleary, DO, senior vice president, chief of staff and CMO at Jefferson Health-Abington, said in a March 1 news release.

Dr. Sternlieb will continue to serve as a clinical assistant professor of medicine for Philadelphia-based Sidney Kimmel Medical College.

Jefferson Health-Abington encompasses Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and seven outpatient facilities. More than 1,400 physicians work at both hospitals.