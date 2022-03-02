5 recent chief nursing officer moves

The following chief nursing officer or chief nursing executive moves have been reported or shared with Becker's since Feb. 20:

1. Diane Chase, RN, is retiring as vice president of clinical services and chief nursing officer of Community Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Hamilton, N.Y., after a 40-year career in nursing.

2. Dallas-based Tenet's Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.) appointed Tina Burch, BSN, its new chief nursing officer. She had been serving as interim chief nursing officer since May 2021.

3. HCA Houston Healthcare-Pearland (Texas) appointed Jeanette Pennick, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer after she served as interim chief nursing officer since September 2021.

4. Hudson, N.Y.-based Columbia Memorial Health appointed Stephanie Hisgen, DNP, as chief nursing officer upon the retirement of the hospital's former chief nursing officer.

5. Palo Pinto General Hospital in Mineral Wells, Texas, has selected Tina Linton, BSN, RN, as chief nursing officer.