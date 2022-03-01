Columbia Memorial Health taps new chief nursing officer

Hudson, N.Y.-based Columbia Memorial Health has appointed Stephanie Hisgen, DNP, as chief nursing officer.

Dr. Hisgen — who stepped into her new role Jan. 1 — joins CMH upon the retirement of Mary Ellen Plass, the hospital's former chief nursing officer.

Dr. Hisgen has previously served as corporate director of nursing for Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings; chief operating officer of nonprofit Visiting Nurse Service Northeastern New York; director of nursing recruitment at Syracuse, N.Y.-based SUNY Upstate Medical University; and director of nursing excellence at Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital. She also served as an advisor to the New York State Department of Health's Bureau of Chronic Disease Prevention.

Much of Dr. Hisgen's focus has been on advancing the development of frontline nurses and developing cultures of accountability to reach the highest levels of patient care. She has also led efforts to create nurse residency programs and has established pathways to advance nurse training in behavioral health and home healthcare.