Texas hospital names chief nursing officer

Palo Pinto General Hospital in Mineral Wells, Texas, has selected Tina Linton, BSN, RN, as chief nursing officer, the hospital said Feb. 25.

Ms. Linton has more than 27 years of experience in healthcare, including executive and senior positions at hospitals in Texas and Louisiana. Most recently, she was the administrative director of nursing at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, La., according to LinkedIn.

"After an extensive national search, we are very pleased to have found Tina," said Ross Korkmas, CEO of Palo Pinto General Hospital. "She has a deep knowledge of nursing operations and is passionate about high-quality and safe patient care. Her collaborative style will bring a wealth of experience to our hospital."