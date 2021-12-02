4 C-suite changes as New York systems take steps toward affiliation

Schenectady, N.Y.-based Ellis Medicine and Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners have made four leadership changes as they move forward with an affiliation plan, according to the Albany Business Review.

Ellis Medicine and St. Peter's Health Partners signed a letter of intent in 2020 to explore combining the systems. The executive leadership changes come with the approval from the New York State Department of Health for a management services agreement between the organizations, according to the report.

Two St. Peter's Health Partners executives are joining the Ellis Medicine leadership team. Steven Hanks, MD, COO and chief clinical officer at St. Peter's Health Partners, will become chief clinical officer for both systems. Kim Baker, president of continuing care at St. Peter's Health Partners, will step into the role of COO at Ellis Medicine, according to the Albany Business Review.

Ellis Medicine COO and CNO Leslyn Williamson, DNP, RN, will become executive vice president of system integration, overseeing Ellis Medicine's adoption of best practices from St. Peter's Health Partners. She will continue serving as CNO. Ellis Medicine Vice President and CMO David Liebers, MD, will become interim CMO as the position undergoes changes. Once the role is filled, Dr. Liebers will be an adviser to the new CMO and the Ellis Medicine executive team, according to the Albany Business Review.