3 CFO moves in 3 days

There has been a lot of movement for hospital and health system CFO's over the last three days.

Here are three hospital and health system CFO and assistant CFO moves that Becker's has reported on since May 6:

1. Ernest Borjas was named assistant CFO of AllianceHealth Durant (Okla.) and AllianceHealth Madill (Okla.), both part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

2. Chicago-based CommonSpirit named Jeff Daneff CFO of its California Central Coast market.

3. Dan Gross, CFO of N.H.-based Cheshire Medical Center, retired.





