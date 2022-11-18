26 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 11:

1. Clay Farell was named CEO of St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Calif.

2. Ed Daech was named chief human resources officer of University of Florida Health Shands in Gainesville.

3. April Bennett, MSN, RN, was named president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway (Ark.).

4. Joseph Khayat was named COO of Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Fla.

5. Liz Longmore, MSN, was named senior vice president and COO of Stamford (Conn.) Health.

6. John Fernandez was selected as the next president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan.

7. John Mentgen resigned as president and CEO of Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services, the parent company of Regional West Medical Center.

8. Joel Sandler, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer and senior vice president of Largo, Md.-based University of Maryland Capital Region. Health.

9. Paul Berg, MD, was named chief medical officer of Midland-based MyMichigan Health.

10. Kimberly Shaw, BSN, was named president of Bryan, Texas-based St. Joseph Health, a member of Houston-based St. Luke's Health.

11. Anne Tyrol, MSN, RN, was selected as the permanent chief nursing officer of Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H.

12. Rob Allen was selected as the new president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

13. Miranda Ramsey was named vice president of physician services for Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Health.

14. Tammy Taylor was named CEO of Louisville, Ky.-based Advantum Health.

15. Chris Taft was named CFO of Louisville, Ky.-based Advantum Health.

16. Betty Watson is retiring as CFO of Grangeville, Idaho-based Syringa Hospital.

17. Dawnette Lewis, MD, was named director of the Center for Maternal Health at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

18. Chris Sale was named vice president of operations at Owensboro (Ky.) Health Regional Hospital.

19. Chris Brown, RN, was named CEO of Haywood Regional Medical in Clyde, N.C.

20. Philip Greene, MD, was named CEO of Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C.

21. Michelle Blakely, PhD, assumed her new role as president of Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, Ill., and Advocate Trinity Hospital in Chicago.

22. Ellen Wiegand was named CIO and senior vice president of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health.

23. Michael Ash, MD, was named executive vice president and COO of Omaha-based Nebraska Medicine.

24. Amy Hoey, BSN, RN, was promoted from COO to president of Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital.

25. Diana Richardson was promoted from COO to president of Boston-based Tufts Medical Center.

26. Joanne Marqusee, chief integration officer of Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine, will leave the system at the end of November.