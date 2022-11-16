Idaho hospital CFO retires after more than 32 years

Grangeville, Idaho-based Syringa Hospital is bringing in a new CFO, with Betty Watson stepping down after 32 years in the position, the Idaho County Free Press reported Nov. 16.

David Applewood is set to take up her mantle, the report said. Mr. Applewood has served as the CFO for Petersburg, W.Va.-based Grant Memorial Hospital since December 2018, and has held CFO and other finance leadership positions in healthcare for more than 35 years.

Ms. Watson will stay on during the transition to facilitate a smooth handoff, the report said.