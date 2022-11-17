MyMichigan Health taps Dr. Paul Berg as CMO

Midland-based MyMichigan Health named Paul Berg, MD, chief medical officer. He succeeds Lydia Watson, MD, who will step into her role as president and CEO of the health system Dec. 1.

Dr. Berg joined MyMichigan Health in 2005 and has served as president of MyMichigan Medical Group since 2018.

In his new role, Dr. Berg will oversee a broad range of clinical responsibilities, including medical staff administration, patient safety, quality improvement and population health efforts at the system, according to a Nov. 17 news release.

Dr. Berg, a board-certified family physician, said he plans to continue practicing once taking on his new leadership position. He's been working as a hospitalist at MyMichigan's Midland campus since March.