UF Shands names chief human resources officer

The University of Florida Health Shands in Gainesville has named Ed Daech chief human resources officer, effective Jan. 2.

Mr. Daech has more than two decades' experience in human resources and operations, according to a Nov. 17 news release from Gainesville-based UF Health. He most recently served New Brunswick, N.J.-based Saint Peter's Healthcare System as chief human resources officer.

Prior to his work at Saint Peter's Healthcare System, Mr. Daech spent nine years in human resources roles at St. Louis-based Ascension, including regional vice president for human resources.