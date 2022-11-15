Duke LifePoint's 1st physician CEO among 2 hospital leadership hires

Chris Brown, RN, was named CEO of Haywood Regional Medical in Clyde, N.C., and Philip Greene, MD, was named CEO of Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C.

Mr. Brown has been serving as COO and interim CEO of Frye Regional. Dr. Greene is the chief medical officer of Frye Regional. They will both begin their new roles Nov. 28, according to Nov. 14 news releases.

Haywood Regional and Frye Regional are both part of Duke LifePoint Healthcare, a joint venture of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System and Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.

Dr. Greene is Duke LifePoint Healthcare's first physician CEO, according to a news release.

Before joining Frye Regional, Dr. Greene spent a decade at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. Mr. Brown previously was COO of Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens and Etowah, Tenn.