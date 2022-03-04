26 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's Hospital Review since Feb. 25:

1. Jacqui Robertson was named chief of diversity and inclusion at Cleveland Clinic.

2. Pooja Vyas, DO, was named vice president and CMO of St. Louis-based Christian Hospital.

3. Mark Manigan was appointed president of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and will assume the role of CEO in January 2023.

4. John Doll was named senior executive vice president and COO of RWJBarnabas Health.

5. Benjamin Armfield was named CFO of Sonoma Valley (Calif.) Hospital.

6. Stephanie Hisgen, DNP, was named chief nursing officer of Hudson, N.Y.-based Columbia Memorial Health.

7. Craig Thompson, MD, is stepping down from his role as president and CEO of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

8. Philip Stahel, MD, was named CMO of Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health.

9. Sylvia Radziszewski was chosen as the new COO of University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland, Ohio.

10. Jim Williams, PhD, MSN, RN, was named vice president and COO of McLaren Macomb in Mount Clemens, Mich.

11. Matthew Shahan was named CEO of Campbell County Health in Gillette, Wyo.

12. Arthur Anderson was named CFO of Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health.

13. Wesley Cooper was named vice president of finance at Crozer Health.

14. Umberto Tachinardi, MD, was appointed chief digital officer at University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and UC Health.

15. Sarah Colley was named senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, Tenn.

16. Shannon Thomas, MSN, RN, was named chief administrative officer of Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, Calif.

17. Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN, was named interim CEO of DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit. She also serves as DMC Group COO and CEO of DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan.

18. Tiffany Murdock, RN, was named interim CEO of Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System.

19. Ekene Ejimofor, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Barnes-Jewish St. Peters (Mo.) Hospital and Progress West Hospital in O'Fallon, Mo.

20. Jeffrey Hines, MD, was named chief diversity officer of Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health.

21. Carol Ryan, RN, was named COO of UConn John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington, Conn.

22. Eric Kruger was named vice president of facilities and operations at UConn Health.

23. Tina Linton, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Palo Pinto General Hospital in Mineral Wells, Texas.

24. Jonathan Sternlieb, MD, was appointed CMO of Jefferson Lansdale (Pa.) Hospital and associate CMO of Jefferson Abington (Pa.) Hospital.

25. Susan Lee, DO, was named COO of Renown South Meadows Medical Center in Reno, Nev.



26. Brandon Francis, MD, was named CMO of Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids, Mich.