Michigan hospital names new COO

McLaren Macomb, a 288-bed hospital in Mount Clemens, Mich., named Jim Williams, PhD, MSN, RN, its new vice president and COO.

Dr. Williams brings more than 20 years of hospital executive experience to the role, according to a Feb. 28 news release. 

Most recently, he served as chief nursing officer at McLaren Flint (Mich.). 

Dr. Williams replaces former McLaren Macomb COO Tim Vargas, who was promoted to president and CEO of McLaren Lapeer (Mich.) Region hospital.

McLaren Macomb, McLaren Flint and McLaren Lapeer are all part of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care. 

