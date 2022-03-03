Campbell County Health names new CEO

Campbell County Health in Gillette, Wyo., named Matthew Shahan CEO.

Mr. Shahan, CEO of West River Health Services in Hettinger, N.D., will begin his new role May 16, according to a March 3 news release.

He will take the helm of Campbell County Health after the health system affiliated with Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth in September 2021.

Mr. Shahan will be a UCHealth employee. Jerry Klein, interim CEO of Campbell County Health, will continue to serve as the health system's COO.

The move comes after Campbell County Health CEO Colleen Heeter was abruptly terminated in October 2021 following a unanimous vote by the hospital's board to remove Ms. Heeter from her role. Mr. Klein stepped in as interim CEO after her departure.