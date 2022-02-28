BJC Healthcare names chief nursing officer of 2 hospitals

Ekene Ejimofor, DNP, RN, has been named chief nursing officer of Barnes-Jewish St. Peters (Mo.) Hospital and Progress West Hospital in O'Fallon, Mo., both part of BJC Healthcare, The St. Louis American reported Feb. 22.

Dr. Ejimofor joins the St. Louis-based system from Salem (N.J.) Medical Center, where he served as CNO.. He is also the former nurse manager and nursing director at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Brunswick, N.J.

In addition to his CNO role at BJC Healthcare, Dr. Ejimofor will be working with the Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College in St. Louis.