Sonoma Valley Hospital appoints CFO

Sonoma Valley (Calif.) Hospital has named Benjamin Armfield CFO.

Mr. Armfield has healthcare leadership experience, most recently serving as CFO of Community Health Partners, a medical foundation in Fresno, Calif. He also previously held several positions with Fresno-based Community Health System.

"Ben brings considerable expertise in finance and operations to his new role at Sonoma Valley Hospital and his diverse experience with a prominent community healthcare system will be quite valuable as we move ahead and evaluate new services," Sonoma Valley Hospital CEO John Hennelly said in a Feb. 28 news release.

Mr. Hennelly noted that Mr. Armfield has experience with Epic, the EHR system Sonoma Valley Hospital is adopting later this year.

Mr. Armfield is replacing Ken Jensen, who recently retired.