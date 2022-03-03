Memorial Sloan Kettering CEO to step down

Craig Thompson, MD, is stepping down from his role as president and CEO of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

He will continue serving in his current position until the board of trustees and governing trustees find his replacement, according to a March 3 news release. He took the helm of the organization in November 2010, where it went on to expand its care network and double its workforce.

"It has been a tremendous honor to lead this amazing organization over the last decade. I couldn't be prouder of our progress," Dr. Thompson said in the release. "As I look to the future, I believe this is the right time to begin the search for a new leader who will guide us through the next phase of executing on our strategic vision and mission."

Following his retirement from the position, Dr. Thompson will stay on at the center as head of his laboratory and will devote his time to research defining the molecular signaling pathways that regulate cell nutrient uptake.