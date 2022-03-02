Cleveland Clinic taps new chief of diversity and inclusion

Cleveland Clinic appointed Jacqui Robertson as chief of diversity and inclusion.

Ms. Robertson has more than 20 years of experience leading diversity and inclusion strategies in the financial services and industrial supply industries, according to a March 1 news release. She is joining Cleveland Clinic from William Blair in Chicago, where she served as global head of talent, diversity and inclusion at the investment bank since 2016.

"Having a diverse workforce, one that is representative of the patients we serve, is essential to creating healthcare equity," said Kelly Hancock, DNP, RN, chief caregiver officer at Cleveland Clinic. "We are excited to have Jacqui joining us. Her experience and human-centered approach aligns with our commitment to strengthening our culture that embraces diversity, inclusion and equity."