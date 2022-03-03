University Hospitals facility names COO

Sylvia Radziszewski was chosen as the new COO of University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland, Ohio.

Ms. Radziszewski, a registered respiratory therapist, previously was regional vice president of Ohio for Chenmed-Dedicated Senior Medical Centers in Miami, Fla., according to a March 3 news release shared with Becker's. Her other previous roles include COO of Orthopedic One in Columbus, Ohio, as well as vice president of the Oncology Institute at Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health System.

In her new role, Ms. Radziszewski succeeds Todd Harford, BSN, RN, who began serving as COO at UH Elyria (Ohio) Medical Center on Dec. 1, according to the release.

University Hospitals, based in Cleveland, has more than 30,000 physicians and employees working at the health system and its partnership hospitals.