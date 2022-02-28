UConn Health makes 4 leadership changes

Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health appointed four staff members to senior leadership positions Feb. 24.

Four things to know:

1. UConn Health named Caryl Ryan, RN, COO of UConn John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington. She will also retain her chief nursing officer and vice president for quality and patient care services titles.

2. Anne Horbatuck, RN, was named COO of the UConn Medical Group. She will also retain her vice president of ambulatory services title.

3. UConn Health appointed Eric Kruger vice president of facilities and operations.

4. Jeffrey Hines, MD, was named chief diversity officer, effective June 3.

The appointments come shortly after Bruce Liang, MD, became interim CEO of UConn Health on Feb. 1.