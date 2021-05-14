22 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since May 7:

1. Vish Anantraman was chosen as chief technology officer of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.

2. Enrique Bernal was named CFO of San Antonio, Texas-based Methodist Healthcare.

3. Alexandra "Alex" Brock was named COO of HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress (Texas).

4. Kevin DiLallo was chosen as group vice president of the Florida region for King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.

5. Paul Fridenstine was chosen as CFO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System's Parkridge Valley, West and North hospitals.

6. Dawn Geisert was named senior vice president and chief integrity and compliance officer for Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

7. Mark Gross was chosen as associate vice president and chief communication officer for Providence in Washington and Montana.

8. Jennifer Higgins, MSN, RN, was chosen as chief nursing officer of Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health.

9. Katherine Hochman, MD, was named director of New York City-based NYU Langone Health's new division of hospital medicine.

10. John Hoover was named COO of Medical City Fort Worth (Texas).

11. Daniel Isacksen Jr. was chosen as the new executive vice president and CFO of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

12. Christopher Lathan, MD, was chosen as chief clinical access and equity officer of Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

13. Ken Levitan was named president and CEO of Philadelphia-based Einstein Healthcare Network.

14. Ronnie Midgett was named CFO of Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare.

15. Rick Naegler is stepping down as CEO of Lake City (Fla.) Medical Center to accept a new CEO position.

16. Tim O'Brien was chosen as COO of Orlando (Fla.) Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital.

17. Michael Parkerson was chosen as Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health's first chief managed health executive.

18. Darren Redick was named CEO of the Providence Northwest Washington service area.

19. Sebastian Strom, MD, was chosen as chief medical officer of HCA Healthcare's West Florida division.

20. Zach Thomann was promoted to assistant CFO of Harrison-based North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.

21. Scott Thoreson was named CEO of Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton, Mo.

22. Robin Womeodu, MD, was named senior vice president and chief academic officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

