Tennessee health system names chief academic officer

Robin Womeodu, MD, was named senior vice president and chief academic officer of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, the Memphis, Tenn.-based health system said May 13.

A board-certified internist, Dr. Womeodu has served as chief medical officer of the health system's Methodist University Hospital for nearly 20 years. She also advises the Congregational Health Network, a collaborative partnership between Methodist Le Bonheur's hospitals and local faith congregations.

In her new role, Dr. Womeodu will lead the organization's medical education and academic affairs office, said Methodist Le Bonheur.

