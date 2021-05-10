Providence names chief communication officer for Washington, Montana region

Mark Gross has been chosen as associate vice president and chief communication officer for Providence in Washington and Montana, the Renton, Wash.-based health system said May 7.

Mr. Gross joined Providence in 2015, most recently serving as executive director of national communication. He begins his new role May 17.

In his new role, Mr. Gross will be responsible for communications in the Washington and Montana region, including employee communication, community relations, crisis communication, executive communication, issues management, physician and caregiver engagement, media relations and social media, said Providence.

Providence is a 51-hospital health system serving people in Oregon, Washington, California, Montana, Texas and Alaska.

