Atrium names inaugural chief managed health exec

Michael Parkerson has been chosen as Atrium Health's first chief managed health executive, the Charlotte, N.C. -based health system said May 12.

Mr. Parkerson is Atrium's senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer, a role he will retain, in addition to his new duties.

"This is a new role and a completely different and progressive approach to how a health system works with insurance companies and health plans," Anthony DeFurio, executive vice president and CFO of Atrium, said in a news release. "The world today is data-driven. We know so much more about consumers and what they expect in terms of the relationship they have with their healthcare team and the delivery of services. We also continue to gain deeper understandings about the disparities of care that exist. Michael Parkerson is a brilliant marketing leader who has deep roots in both consumer understanding and the insurance industry. He is the perfect person to bring together the consumer voice and the health plan perspectives to reimagine ways we can continue to distinguish Atrium Health as the health leader in the Southeast."

Previously, Mr. Parkerson served as chief strategy and innovation officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. He also previously served as the chief marketing officer and business transformation leader at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina.

Atrium is a 37-hospital health system with nearly 70,000 employees.

Read more about Mr. Parkerson and the new chief managed health executive role here.

