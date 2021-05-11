Arkansas health system promotes controller to assistant CFO

Zach Thomann has been promoted to assistant CFO of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.

The health system announced the promotion in a news release posted on Facebook May 6.

Mr. Thomann, a certified public accountant, previously served as controller.

"Over the past two years, Zach has provided the leadership to enhance internal controls and improve the accuracy and consistency of our financial reporting. Through his leadership we were able to experience significant improvement from the 2019 audit report to the 2020 audit report," Ken Pannell, vice president of financial services and CFO, said in the news release.

North Arkansas Regional said Mr. Thomann will stay focused on accounting, while also playing a key role in assisting with financial improvements in other hospital areas.

The health system includes a hospital in Harrison, as well as 13 clinics serving communities of North Arkansas.

