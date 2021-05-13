Trinity Health names new chief integrity and compliance officer

Dawn Geisert was named senior vice president and chief integrity and compliance officer for Trinity Health, the Livonia, Mich.-based health system said May 13.

Ms. Geisert most recently served as senior vice president and chief compliance officer for Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health. She begins her new role June 1, succeeding Mike Holper, who announced his retirement last year.

Ms. Geisert holds a law degree from Michigan State University College of Law in East Lansing, and a master's degree in general administration from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant.

