Florida CEO promoted to group VP role with Universal Health Services

Kevin DiLallo has been chosen as group vice president of the Florida region for King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, according to a May 11 health system statement.

Mr. DiLallo is CEO and group vice president for Manatee Healthcare System, which includes Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Fla., and Lakewood Ranch (Fla.) Medical Center. Universal Health Services, a for-profit hospital operator, is the health system's parent company.

Now, Mr. DiLallo will oversee Manatee Memorial, Lakewood Ranch, Wellington Regional Medical Center and a planned hospital in Palm Beach Gardens.

"It has been my honor, and I have been blessed, to serve as CEO and group VP for the Manatee Healthcare System for the last 11 years. Words do not capture how significant a part of my and my family's life the community of Manatee County and the healthcare system has been," he said in his announcement to the Manatee Healthcare System staff.

Mr. DiLallo is a 23-year veteran of Universal Health Services and previously was CEO of Wellington Regional.

Manatee Healthcare System said he will remain CEO of Manatee Memorial Hospital, in addition to his new group vice president role, until a new CEO is named.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.