Mayo Clinic names new chief technology officer from Northwell

Vish Anantraman has been chosen as chief technology officer of Mayo Clinic, the Rochester, Minn.-based health system said.

Mr. Anantraman is an 11-year veteran of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, most recently serving as chief technology innovation officer. He began his new role May 11.

"After 11 years of a very fulfilling career at #northwellhealth I am delighted to join #mayoclinic as their new CTO," he wrote on LinkedIn. "I look forward to working with [Mayo CIO] Cris Ross and the rest of the team. Thank you to all my colleagues at #northwell for all their support and collaboration over the years."

Previously, Mr. Anantraman served as chief innovation architect and chief information architect at Northwell.

