Dana-Farber names its first chief clinical access and equity officer

Christopher Lathan, MD, was chosen as chief clinical access and equity officer of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the Boston-based cancer center said May 10.

In the newly established leadership role, Dr. Lathan will focus on fighting structural racism, improving healthcare outcomes and reducing disparities in care access.

"This is a great opportunity to directly impact cancer care for underserved patients throughout our institution, in a culmination of the work that we have been doing in the cancer care equity program [at Dana-Farber]. We are looking forward to continuing to innovate and integrate our efforts with our community partners locally and beyond," he said in a news release.

Dr. Lathan joined Dana-Farber 16 years ago as a staff member. In 2010, he was tapped as the cancer center's first faculty director of cancer care equity and directs Dana-Farber's clinical service at Whittier Street Health Center, the organization said. He also is medical director for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Brighton, Mass., and associate medical director for the Dana-Farber Network. Additionally, he teaches at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.