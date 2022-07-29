22 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since July 25:

1. Simon Ratliff was named CEO of Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital, effective Sept. 1.

2. Lisa Gossett, MSN, RN, was named vice president, chief nursing officer and chief experience officer of Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health.

3. Kenneth Morris was appointed president and CEO of Brooks-TLC Hospital System in Dunkirk, N.Y.

4. Kate Dowd was named senior vice president and chief legal officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

5. Chris Jett was named CEO of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health Niswonger Children's Network.

6. Julie Hawkins, MSN, RN, was named vice president and chief nursing officer of Lebanon, Ind.-based Witham Health Services.

7. Elmore Patterson was named CEO of Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City, La.

8. Susan Parisi, MD, was named chief wellness officer of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger.

9. Adnan "Eddy" Akbar, MD was named chief medical officer for Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health's acute services.

10. Sam Skura was named president of Baystate Medical Center and senior vice president of hospital operations for Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health.

11. Marko Serrano Jr. was named assistant CFO of HCA Florida JFK Hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla.

12. Karen Timm, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics in La Grande, Ore.

13. Derek Morkel was named CIO of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care.

14. David Keith was named CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska.

15. Udobi Campbell, PharmD, was named vice president of operations at Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Hospitals.

16. Tracey Rankin, MSN, RN, was named vice president of operations at UNC Hospitals.

17. Cheryl Klass, BSN, RN, was named COO and chief nurse executive of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health.

18. Michael Mineo, MD, was named chief medical officer of Kaleida Health.

19. Michael Beecher, MD, was named chief medical officer of Buffalo (N.Y.) General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

20. Raheel Ahmad, DO, was named chief medical officer of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville, N.Y., and DeGraff Medical Park in Tonawanda, N.Y.

21. Jonathan Kyriacou was promoted to COO of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

22. Brian Gamble was named president of Detroit-based Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Hospital.