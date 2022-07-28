Geisinger names Dr. Susan Parisi 1st chief wellness officer

Danville, Pa.- based Geisinger has selected Susan Parisi, MD, to serve as its inaugural chief wellness officer — a role in which she will lead the implementation of a "systemwide strategy" to improve employees' personal and professional well-being, according to a July 28 news release sent to Becker's.

Dr. Parisi, an OB-GYN, has three decades of healthcare experience. Most recently, she was the director of well-being at Nuvance Health in Danbury, Conn., where she crafted a well-being program that was implemented across seven hospitals and supported 2,500 physicians. In 2019, she completed the chief wellness officer executive training program at Stanford University in California.

"The crisis of emotional exhaustion and burnout on the healthcare workforce is more important than ever — and it deserves our full attention. I'm thrilled to join Geisinger in this new role and partner with our Geisinger family to find new and better ways to build a culture that supports the well-being of everyone who commits their lives to this work," Dr. Parisi said in a news release.