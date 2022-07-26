Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare names new chief legal officer

Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare named Kate Dowd senior vice president and chief legal officer, according to a press release sent to Becker's on July 26. She will be responsible for directing their legal department and risk management goals.

She has a decade of experience in health and regulatory law and most recently served as Methodist's regulatory counsel. Before joining Methodist Le Bonheur in 2019, she was an attorney in the Healthcare Regulatory and Transactions Practice Group at Butler Snow.

She received her undergraduate degree from Memphis-based Rhodes College and graduated from the Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law at the University of Memphis. She also recently served as chair and president emeritus of the local Memphis Bar Associations' health law section.