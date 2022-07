Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care named Derek Morkel as CIO.

Mr. Morkel, who stepped into the role July 17, is in charge of the health system's information technology infrastructure and security, including the development and implementation of IT initiatives, according to a press release.

Prior to becoming CIO at McLaren Health Care, Mr. Morkel served as CEO of Dallas-based Gaffey Healthcare, a healthcare software solutions company.