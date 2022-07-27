Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Hospital names Brian Gamble new president 

Detroit-based Barbara Anna Karmanos Cancer Hospital selected Brian Gamble as its new president. He began his role July 4.

With over 30 years of business experience, Mr. Gamble has served as chief financial officer at Karmanos since 2015. Before joining Karmanos, he served as vice president of finance and assistant treasurer at Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System and CFO at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

"This is an ideal time for Brian to step into his new role as President, as Karmanos has made wonderful strides in cancer research and care, including treatment access," Chad Grant, executive vice president and chief operating officer at McLaren Health Care, said in a July 27 release. "Brian has been instrumental in achieving these milestones for the organization, and we know he'll be just as valuable in future efforts. With decades of experience in health care finance and operations and the accomplishments that Brian has made over the last seven years, we are confident in his abilities to continue leading Karmanos forward as our team works toward a world free of cancer."