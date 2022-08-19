19 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Dozens of hospital and health system executives have stepped down from their positions in 2022.

Here are 19 hospital and health system executive resignations that occurred or were announced since July:

1. Ed Jimenez resigned as CEO of Gainesville-based University of Florida Health Shands in July. He was appointed CEO in 2014.

2. Joseph Cacchione, MD, is leaving his role as executive vice president of clinician and network services at St. Louis-based Ascension to join Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health as CEO. He begins the new position Sept. 6.

3. Florence Spyrow, MSN, stepped down in August as president and CEO of Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare.

4. Paul Sternberg, MD, is stepping down from his roles of chief patient experience officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center and chief medical officer of Vanderbilt Medical Group.

5. Lorenzo Suter abruptly left his role as CEO of UnityPoint Health-Sioux City, The Sioux City Journal reported July 21. The reason for Mr. Suter's departure was not provided. He had led the hospital since July 2021.

6. Larry Gray stepped down from his role as CEO of Seminole (Texas) Hospital District due to medical treatment and recovery commitments.

7. Ike Mmeje, COO of MemorialCare Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center & Women's Hospital Long Beach, announced his resignation July 26. He's leaving the role this month to pursue new opportunities.

8. Joe Sluka resigned as president and CEO of Bend, Ore.-based St. Charles Health System in July. He was named president and CEO of St. Charles Health System in December 2014.

9. Lindy White left her role as president of Ballad Health's Northwestern Region operations and CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn., in early July. She left Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health for a national role with Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

10. Joshua Gilmore, CEO of Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob, Mo., stepped down in July to begin a new role with a federally qualified health center in Alaska.

11. John Bishop, CEO of MemorialCare Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center & Women's Hospital Long Beach, announced his resignation July 26. He will remain the hospitals' leader until a national search to identify his successor is completed.

12. In Alabama, Lynn Mergen resigned as CEO of Medical Center Barbour. He left the role for a new position as CEO of Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw, Ind. He began the new position on Aug. 8.

13. Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based DCH Health System COO Paul Betz left his role July 29. Mr. Betz, who joined DCH Health System in February 2018, resigned to pursue a new career opportunity.

14. Jonathan Curtright, CEO of Columbia, Mo.-based MU Health Care, stepped down July 15 to join Oklahoma City-based OU Health as COO.

15. Rod Harkleroad, RN, stepped down as CEO of Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C., on July 8. He left the position to serve as market president of HighPoint Health System, a market of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint that spans middle Tennessee.

16. Dr. Jason Studley resigned July 15 as CEO of Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital.

17. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System CEO Katrina Keefer stepped down in July. She left the health system to serve as CEO of DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

18. Cathy Fraser left her role as chief human resources officer of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic in August. She left the organization to pursue a new opportunity.

19. Greenville, Miss.-based Delta Health System CEO Scott Christensen is stepped down at the end of July.





